A MAJOR SHIPPING COMPANY IS ABANDONING BANJUL PORTS!



Since the coming of the Barrow administration, the Gambia Ports Authority has lost its strategic advantage due to corruption, mismanagement of our economy and the inefficient management of the ports despite its strategic location.



Two years ago, when we raised the alarm about the damage done to our economy by goods transiting in Dakar, the then Trade minister (seedy Keita), now the finance minister, came out to defend the issue as a good thing for our economy. Regardless of this dumb response, the man was promoted to become our finance minister.

As reported by the Standard NewPaper, The Governor of the Central Bank Buah Saidy has explained that the current depreciation of the Gambian Dalasi against the CFA franc is caused by, among other things, the increased usage of Dakar port for goods destined for the Gambia!



After NUMEROUS Scandals involving corruption and mismanagement at the ports authority and the lack of prudent economic policies, what more evidence do we need to hold the management board of the Port Authority and The Central government accountable for making the Gambia lose its strategic economy to Senegal, exacerbating the loss of our sovereignty?



Why would the then Trade Minister give a fake statement whiles he knows the damage done to our economy, and why was he promoted to be the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to take up the responsibility of managing the country's economy after his failure at the trade ministry?

Why are the Managing Director and Board of directors of the ports authority still left to operate the institution after half a decade of corruption scandals and inefficient management?

Why did the President not concern himself with introducing prudent economic policies and effecting the reforms that would transform the ports to regain their glory that would guarantee our economic salvation and protect our sovereign integrity?



The answer to all the above questions is that PRESIDENT BARROW is the PRINCIPAL benefactor of the corruption. For example, allowing Hadim GAI to operate a dry Port is due to the financial kickbacks that Barrow received from Mr GAI, similar to the Banjul rehabilitation project contract.

Secondly, mismanagement of our economy and the port gives Senegal an advantage in realising their long-held objective of creating the Senegambia Construct with the Gambia losing its Sovereignty, a prospect that President Barrow and his enablers are comfortable with as far as they keep their privileges.

They lack patriotism! Thats why Moral Citizens should use their Critical minds to hold the government accountable, not be distracted from the priorities and getting distracted by the criminal government calling for a biased commission of enquiries on their perceived opponent: We want accountability with the councils, the entire systems for that matter, especially the grandest corruptions collapsing our economy! Let the Moral citizens call for accountability on the National Audit reports, especially the ones affecting our transit trade and tourism sectors, the two second-largest economic sectors!



Read the latest developments on shipping moving to Dakar!



The CMA CGM Group has announced a reshuffle of its West Africa.

As part of the exercise, CMA CGM will be ending its EURAF 3 service and deploying an entire fleet of 1,700 TEU in its WAZZAN service.

In addition, CMA CGM will introduce a dedicated Central Range Feeder to serve Monrovia, San Pedro, and Takoradi via Abidjan every week.

The company will also offer a new weekly North Range Feeder serving Banjul via Dakar.

Finally, CMA CGM announced that it would add Freetown to the rotation of its upsized MEDWAX service.

According to the group, these updates will give customers a better frequency to and from Monrovia, San Pedro, Takoradi, Banjul, and other primary connections, including EURAF 1, MEDWAX, and WAX.

The company also promises more allocations from and to Monrovia, San Pedro, Takoradi, and Banjul, as well as a direct link between Sierra Leone and West Med.

The MEDWAX service will continue to be offered in 35 days with five vessels of 2,500 to 3,500 TEU. The new rotation for MEDWAX is as follows:

Barcelona  Marseille  Valencia  Algeciras  Tanger  Dakar  Conakry  Freetown  Abidjan  Barcelona.

Central Range Feeder will be operated in 14 days with two vessels of 1,300 TEU as follows:

Abidjan  Monrovia  San Pedro  Takoradi  Abidjan.

North Range Feeder will offer Banjul via Dakar every week with one vessel:

WAZZAN will still be operated in 35 days with five ships of 1,700 TEU as follows:

Tanger  Algeciras  Nouakchott  Dakar  Bissau 1/2  Nouadhibou  Las Palmas  Tanger.



Stay tuned for part two to analyse the ongoing implementation strategy of Barrow and the APRC on entrenching a dictatorship!

Article contributed by SULAYMAN BEN SUWAREH @03/03/2023!