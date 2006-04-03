Bantaba in Cyberspace

The Gambia ranks 110/180


https://transparency.Org/en/cpi/2022/index/gmb

CPI 2021 for Sub-Saharan Africa: Amid democratic turbulence, deep-seated corruption exacerbates threats to freedoms

News • 25 January 2022

2021 was a turbulent year for Sub-Saharan Africa. On a continent where corruption plunders precious natural resources and impedes access to public services for millions of people,…
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
