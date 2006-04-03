Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



Russia ready to support Gambia’s development – Envoy Kurakov



Feb 17, 2023, 12:03 PM | Article By: Cherno Omar Bobb



Dmitry Kurakov, Russian Ambassador to The Gambia, has said that Russia Federation is ready to assist The Gambia to further its development.



Ambassador Kurakov made this remark yesterday during an interview with reporters at the National Assembly premises following a Russian delegation meeting with the Speaker of The Gambia National Assembly.



He added that he is impressed with Gambia’s development over the years.



The top diplomat also said that Russia Federation bilateral relations with The Gambia are very important to Russia because The Gambia is always supportive at the international arena.



Nikolay Novichkov - a Russian political figure and deputy of the 8th State Dumas who was part of the delegation that visited the Speaker of the National Assembly - said they are in the country to participate in The Gambia’s 58th Independence celebrations.



He said they also discussed and extended invitation to the Speaker for a Gambian delegation to attend the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum to be held later this year in Moscow.



He said Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly, has confirmed Gambia’s willingness to participate in the summit.



The bilateral relations between the two countries is important to them, he said, adding that the partnership will benefit both countries.



He highlighted that it will be a pleasure for them to receive the Gambian delegation in Moscow for the summit.



Describing their meeting with the Speaker as fruitful, Ambassador Kurakov said: “The speaker recalled the historic role played by the Soviet Union and now the Russia Federation in helping African people to obtain their independence because of the solid relations of our countries.”

