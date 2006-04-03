Author Topic toubab1020





Here is a link to the area concerned,for info if you are interested:



http://www.fallingrain.com/world/GA/07/Fass2.html



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/piu-officer-assaulted-rifle-seized-in-armed-robbery-attack-at-fass-njaga-choi

#Headlines



PIU officer assaulted, rifle seized in armed robbery attack at Fass Njaga Choi



Feb 13, 2023, 11:31 AM | Article By: Ismaila Sonko



Heavily armed men stormed the north Bank settlement of Fass Njaga Choi on Sunday morning, between 3:30 am to 4 am and allegedly assaulted the police officer at a checkpoint before seizing his rifle and disappeared with it.



Eyewitnesses told this medium that the robbers were more than 20 in number, and they split into two groups; the first group engaged the PIU officers at a nearby checkpoint, and the other group broke into shops in the village, getting away with 30,000 CFA.



Our sources further revealed that a PIU officer named withheld was shot in the right hand, and an AK 47 rifle with 30 live rounds of ammunition was taken away from him.



"Residents of the area are worried about their safety, with some calling on the authority to bring in soldiers in the area.”



The police Spokesperson Cadet Inspector Binta Njie has confirmed the development, saying a suspect has been arrested and is helping the police in their investigation. She added that the victim is also at the hospital recuperating.

