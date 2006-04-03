Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Education

History and desks and chairs,for Armitage School New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





12007 Posts Posted - 10 Feb 2023 : 14:27:10

==========

https://standard.gm/armitage-class-of-70-donates-furniture-to-their-alma-mater/

==========



By Dr Cherno Barry on February 10, 2023



Armitage School Class of 70 initiated a scheme to donate desks and chairs with the names of the donors inscribed there to remind the students who passed through their school. The event was graced by former permanent secretaries, former ministers, former ambassadors, former teachers of Armitage and former students. It took place yesterday at the SaHel Knowledge Campus on the MDI Road.



Speaking at the event Abdoulie Baax Touray, Chairman/ CEO- SaHel Invest Management International (SIMI), himself a former student of Armitage, said: “It is said that you make a living from what you earn, but you make a life from what you give”.



Mr Touray further informed the gathering of the pledge and the initial intention of changing all the beds in the school. “However, we were cautioned to take it easy and resorted to the chair and desk pledge. We hope and pray that with this initiative, Gambians will embrace the spirit of giving back, starting in a modest way by replacing [their] desk and chair at [their] Alma Mater, as it is in their case. The school motto is “Enter to learn, go forth to serve”. He concluded by appealing to all other bodies to emulate the gesture reaffirming.



Ms Amie Kolleh Mbaye, the Chairperson of the Board of Armitage, commended the efforts of the team and reminded them that this team left the school more than half a century ago but has never forgotten their cherished alma mater and is bent on making it one of the best in the country. “This gesture is a clear testimony that Armitage alumni recognise the value of staying connected with the school at every stage, and are inspiring pride and a greater understanding of the school’s mission and impact. The result of this engagement is benefiting every aspect of the school and empowering our students to achieve holistic quality education considering the uniqueness of Armitage as the only Government Boarding school”, she said.



Amie Kolleh thanked the donors and encouraged other alumni to emulate them. She stressed that the goodwill will go a long way in ensuring that Armitage has the needed resources to look to the future, serve the needs of the students, meet today’s local and global challenges and prepare tomorrow’s global citizens.



The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education was represented by Principal Education Officer Alhagie Jallow, himself an alumnus of Armitage. He commended the wonderful gesture made and encourage all to support Armitage, a significant school and the only public boarding school in the Gambia.



====================By Dr Cherno Barry on February 10, 2023Armitage School Class of 70 initiated a scheme to donate desks and chairs with the names of the donors inscribed there to remind the students who passed through their school. The event was graced by former permanent secretaries, former ministers, former ambassadors, former teachers of Armitage and former students. It took place yesterday at the SaHel Knowledge Campus on the MDI Road.Speaking at the event Abdoulie Baax Touray, Chairman/ CEO- SaHel Invest Management International (SIMI), himself a former student of Armitage, said: “It is said that you make a living from what you earn, but you make a life from what you give”.Mr Touray further informed the gathering of the pledge and the initial intention of changing all the beds in the school. “However, we were cautioned to take it easy and resorted to the chair and desk pledge. We hope and pray that with this initiative, Gambians will embrace the spirit of giving back, starting in a modest way by replacing [their] desk and chair at [their] Alma Mater, as it is in their case. The school motto is “Enter to learn, go forth to serve”. He concluded by appealing to all other bodies to emulate the gesture reaffirming.Ms Amie Kolleh Mbaye, the Chairperson of the Board of Armitage, commended the efforts of the team and reminded them that this team left the school more than half a century ago but has never forgotten their cherished alma mater and is bent on making it one of the best in the country. “This gesture is a clear testimony that Armitage alumni recognise the value of staying connected with the school at every stage, and are inspiring pride and a greater understanding of the school’s mission and impact. The result of this engagement is benefiting every aspect of the school and empowering our students to achieve holistic quality education considering the uniqueness of Armitage as the only Government Boarding school”, she said.Amie Kolleh thanked the donors and encouraged other alumni to emulate them. She stressed that the goodwill will go a long way in ensuring that Armitage has the needed resources to look to the future, serve the needs of the students, meet today’s local and global challenges and prepare tomorrow’s global citizens.The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education was represented by Principal Education Officer Alhagie Jallow, himself an alumnus of Armitage. He commended the wonderful gesture made and encourage all to support Armitage, a significant school and the only public boarding school in the Gambia. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |