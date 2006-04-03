Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11186 Posts
Posted - 05 Feb 2023 :  23:17:04
Wealthy UK family to apologise in Grenada over slave-owning past
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-64527709


A UK family will publicly apologise to the people of the Caribbean island of Grenada, where its ancestors had more than 1,000 slaves in the 19th Century.

The aristocratic Trevelyan family, who owned six sugar plantations in Grenada, will also pay reparations.
She was shocked that her ancestors had been compensated by the UK government when slavery was abolished in 1833 - but freed African slaves got nothing…..
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
