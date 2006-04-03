Author Topic toubab1020





Ministry of Digital Ecomomy digitalises 34, 464 addresses in Banjul, Kanifing



Jan 30, 2023, 1:20 PM | Article By: Fatou Dem



Hon. Ousman Bah, the Minister for Communication and Digital Economy has confirmed that one of their achievements in 2022 was piloting a project implemented in Banjul and Kanifing Municipality.



He added that they in partnership with Banjul City Council and Kanifing Municipal Council digitilised 34, 464 addresses with boards covering all properties within both Councils.



He made these remakes during a press conference held on Friday. The minister further disclosed that the third phase of the project is currently being implemented in the West Coast Region starting with Kombo North.



He added that a survey has been conducted and 48, 770 addresses have been identified to be digitalised in Kombo North, covering all properties. He noted that the figure represents almost double the number of properties provided in Brikama Area Council (BAC). He stated that this indicates that a good percentage of properties are not captured in the property database.



“Once the addressing is completed, BAC is expected to generate a significant increase in revenue,” Minister Bah said.



He added that upon completion of the digitalisation, they would be able to identify single homes from rented properties. He added that for taxation, it is important that addresses are digitalised.



He further said that, among his mission when he assumed office was to make sure every government employee had an email address by January 2023, saying he has accomplished that target.



“The new email system will serve as the communication platform for all government officials,” Minister Bah said.



He announced that a draft government email policy is expected to be tabled before Cabinet for adoption.



He also said that they were also able to establish a Tech Hubs at the University of The Gambia and Regional Innovation Hubs across the country.

