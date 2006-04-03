Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Tragic: 2 minors allegedly killed in Kiang
Author  Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11184 Posts
Posted - 30 Jan 2023 :  20:41:36
2 minors allegedly killed in Kiang
The Point: Jan 30, 2023
By: Pa Modou Cham
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/2-minors-allegedly-killed-in-kiang

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) yesterday confirmed the investigation of two minors who were allegedly killed by a suspected lunatic at Kiang Jiffarong in the Lower River Region (LRR).

The police stated that the minors were killed in two different compounds, adding that the alleged victims are a male and a female less than 6 years of age.

“The suspected adult lunatic, who ran away into the bush after the alleged incident, is apprehended and currently helping the police with further investigation,” the Police said.

According to our source, the alleged victims were both slaughtered by the suspect who then fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.

The source said that the alleged killer is mentally disabled, adding that the two killed are his niece and young brother.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
