Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 Nigerian judges withdraw $200M suit		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11966 Posts
Posted - 11 Jan 2023 :  10:57:09  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
SNIPPET:

"The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated these former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries."

==========
https://standard.gm/nigerian-judges-withdraw-200m-suit-against-gambia-government/
==========

By Bruce Asemota on January 10, 2023

Four Nigerian former judiciary officials have filed notices to withdraw the two hundred million dollars suit against the Gambia Government before the Ecowas court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria.
Former Chief Judges, Emmanuel A Agim, Joseph Wowo, Justice Joseph Ikpala and then Principal Magistrate Hilary U Abeke served in the Gambian judiciary during erstwhile president Yahya Jammeh’s government.
The former judiciary officials’ suit was necessitated by the TRRC report which they claimed was damaging to their reputation, having heard/received evidence against them without giving them the opportunity to get their own side of the story.
The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated thes former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06