Author Topic toubab1020





11966 Posts Posted - 11 Jan 2023 : 10:57:09



"The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated these former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries."



==========

https://standard.gm/nigerian-judges-withdraw-200m-suit-against-gambia-government/

==========



By Bruce Asemota on January 10, 2023



Four Nigerian former judiciary officials have filed notices to withdraw the two hundred million dollars suit against the Gambia Government before the Ecowas court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria.

Former Chief Judges, Emmanuel A Agim, Joseph Wowo, Justice Joseph Ikpala and then Principal Magistrate Hilary U Abeke served in the Gambian judiciary during erstwhile president Yahya Jammeh’s government.

The former judiciary officials’ suit was necessitated by the TRRC report which they claimed was damaging to their reputation, having heard/received evidence against them without giving them the opportunity to get their own side of the story.

The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated thes former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries.

SNIPPET:"The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated these former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries."====================By Bruce Asemota on January 10, 2023Four Nigerian former judiciary officials have filed notices to withdraw the two hundred million dollars suit against the Gambia Government before the Ecowas court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria.Former Chief Judges, Emmanuel A Agim, Joseph Wowo, Justice Joseph Ikpala and then Principal Magistrate Hilary U Abeke served in the Gambian judiciary during erstwhile president Yahya Jammeh’s government.The former judiciary officials’ suit was necessitated by the TRRC report which they claimed was damaging to their reputation, having heard/received evidence against them without giving them the opportunity to get their own side of the story.The Gambia government in its white paper exonerated thes former Nigerian Judiciary officials, citing the assistance and the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic