Finally! Fly Away Solo to Heaven!

By Madi Jobarteh



One of our great and noble National Martyrs Solo Sandeng will now have the rest he so deserves. His funeral is set for Tuesday 10 January starting at the Never Again Memorial Arch in Banjul at 9am and his burial taking place at Dippa Kunda cemetery at 2pm.



Solo did not choose to die like he did but he indeed gave his life for a cause which is our freedom. He made the ultimate sacrifice the moment he decided to stand up to protest the tyranny in the country.



We cannot reclaim his life but we can make him live in our hearts and minds forever as a source of inspiration, as a milestone and a guidance for freedom and democracy, as a mark of self esteem and as a source of patriotism. Solo lives forever!



Therefore, if we are not going to be ungrateful bunch of hypocrites, we must all stand up to ensure that freedom, justice and equality reign forever on the face of The Gambia. It is for us to stand up to defend democracy and human rights everyday of our lives. It is for us to make sure that dictatorship, abuse of human rights and disregard of the rule of law never rise up their ugly heads ever again on this land.



To be grateful to, and to honour Solo is to stand up and speak out for ’Never Again’ to injustice, corruption, abuse of office and misrule in this country, The Gambia!



Martyrs Don’t Die. They live forever because of the cause they stood for! Long life Solo Sandeng. Teach your children about Solo Sandeng and all of our Martyrs.



May Allah continue to grant your gentle soul eternal rest in Janatul Firdawsi. Amen.



Forward Ever. Backward Never.



