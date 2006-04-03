Bantaba in Cyberspace
THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
THE GAMBIA GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON &
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON DIASPORA AFFAIRS
STATE HOUSE
BANJUL
______________________________________________________________________________

Press Release Dated: 27th December, 2022

The Gambia Government Inaugurates ‘Joint Investigative Panel’ to Investigate The Alleged Coup Plot

Banjul, The Gambia — Members of the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are informed that The Gambia Government has today, Tuesday 27th December, 2022, inaugurated a “Joint Investigative Panel” to investigate the foiled coup plot against the legitimate Government of President Adama Barrow.

The multi-sectoral Panel draws membership from the Ministry of Justice, Office of National Security (ONS), The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), The Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the State Intelligence Service (SIS) to exhaustively, professionally and impartially investigate the alleged coup plot.

Consistent with the due process of the law, the 11-member Panel was sworn to an Oath of Secrecy administered by the Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice.

The investigators have thirty (30) days effective today to investigate, prepare and submit their report on the alleged coup plot.

The brief inauguration ceremony, chaired by the new National Security Adviser, Mr Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the State Intelligence Services and The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser.

Signed
Ebrima G. Sankareh
The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
