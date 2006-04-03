Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



Posted - 14 Dec 2022 :  16:56:46

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/gfd-urges-parents-with-children-lwd-to-allow-them-acquire-national-documents
#National News

 GFD urges parents with Children LWD to allow them acquire national documents

Dec 14, 2022, 10:01 AM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay

The acting executive director of The Gambia Federation for the Disable (GFD) has called on parents with children living with disability to allow their children acquire and have access to national documents, amid the issuance of e-birth certificate and health insurance in the country.

Lamin K. Fatty, was speaking recently as part of the federation’s engagement in popularising issues relating to person with disability across all regions. 

“We are currently on popularisation tour of person with disability act across all regions, but upon reaching URR and CRR, they received complaints from Persons Living with Disabilities that their parents are not allowing them leave their homes to register for national documents such as electronic birth certificates and the National Health Insurance Scheme currently being rolled out across the country.” 

This, is considered a fundamental human right violation, if not stopped we will take legal actions against people concerned,” Fatty stated.

He acknowledged that parents of children living with disability are stigmatised thus resulting in imprisoning their children.

“Parents feel ashamed to show their communities that they bear children living with disabilities. We understand societies are not friendly to these special people but this should not be an excuse. Disability is not a barrier. They should let them out to move freely.” he added.

He equally urged the Ministry of Health to consider them when setting their location to make it easy for these people to access national documents. 

Fatty further called on government to support and consider rural children living with disabilities as they have right like any other citizen.
