Bantaba in Cyberspace
The Gambia ranked as third safest country to visit in Africa according to - Traveling Lifestyle-
“ Peace and Security are essential for sustainable socio-economic transformation “
Stay Safe .
SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (SKCTT).
https://www.travelinglifestyle.net/safest-counties-in-africa/
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
