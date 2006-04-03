Author Topic Momodou





11113 Posts Posted - 13 Dec 2022 : 18:48:37 TALIB AHMED BENSOUDA & 55 OTHERS vs THE STATE



One more win for democracy! One more win for decentralization!



Today myself and 55 other Chairmen and Councillors obtained judgment in the Supreme court where the Supreme Court in its wisdom has declared:

That municipal councils shall no longer be dissolved 3 months before elections.

That the President cannot as a result appoint interim management to operate councils for the 3 months before elections.

That councilors no longer need the permission of the Minister of Lands in order to travel out of the country.

That the term of councilors and mayors shall be 4 years and not 5 and that the elections of councilors shall not be postponed by 12 months if they should fall within the same period as national assembly elections.



This is a small first step.



I would like to thank my co-plaintiffs for believing in justice and devolution of powers. I would like to thank the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court for this historic verdict.



A special thank you to our Solicitors, Lawyer Yassin Senghore and Lawyer Abdoulie Fatty who is always at the for-front fighting for justice.



I shall continue my quest to transform the municipality and to seek reforms for the remainder of my term.



Source: Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor of KMC