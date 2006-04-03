Author Topic toubab1020





Barrow to appoint governors for KM & Banjul



Dec 13, 2022, 10:03 AM | Article By: Adama Jallow



His Excellency President Adama Barrow has announced that he would appoint administrative governors for both the Kanifing Municipality and Banjul City in January 2023.



The new Kanifing Municipal Governor will directly represent the president as well as be the head of all government institutions within the municipality.



The Administrative Governor for the Banjul City Council would also be the head of all government institutions within the City Council in accordance with government directives and principles.



Mr. Barrow says his government wants to directly work with the people for a progressive Gambia.



He said the budgets for the two administrative governors have already been created waiting for approval, noting that after the appointment of the administrative governors, all developmental funds would pass through the administrative for further implementation.



President Barrow was speaking Sunday night at Talinding Buffer Zone in the Kanifing Municipality as the 2022 Meet the People’s Tour under the theme: ‘Together we can accelerate socio-economic growth and maintain peace and stability’ reached the KMC.



The 2022 tour was to dialogue with the people across the nation thus giving an opportunity to the government to have first-hand information regarding some of the challenges encountered by the communities for a possible intervention.



President Barrow expressed his disappointment at the poor turnout to the meeting, adding that the National Assembly Members of KMC should have been there to represent their people at the meeting to effectively highlight concerns and challenges their electorates face for possible government intervention.



He further advised the KMC to collectively work with the government for the interest of the nation, irrespective of political affiliation.



As part of President Barrow’s project development plans, he promised to begin the construction of the bridge at London Corner, connecting the Abuko stream in January 2023.



He noted that the government is currently negotiating with the affected compound owners for possible compensation and relocation.



He further stated that there are other roads to be constructed within the KMC under the OIC project, adding that he had engaged the contractor that upon completion of the Banjul road project, the KMC roads would be the next to be constructed.



