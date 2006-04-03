|
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/udp-kassa-jatta-faces-rioting-other-charges
UDP Kassa Jatta faces rioting, other charges
Dec 13, 2022, 10:07 AM | Article By: Dawda Faye
Dodou Kassa Jatta, a strong militant of the United Democratic Party ( UDP), was yesterday paraded before Magistrate Mben Faal of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court and charged on six counts of rioting after proclamation contrary to section 74 of the Criminal Code, preventing or obstructing the making of proclamation contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal Code, rioting injuring buildings, machinery etc contrary to Section 77 of the Criminal Code, threatening violence contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Code, common nuisance contrary to Section160 of the Criminal Code and idle and disorderly contrary to Section 166 of the Criminal Code.
It was alleged that on 1th of December, 2022, at Bakau, in the Kanifing Municipality within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, he engaged in a riot and failed to disperse after a proclamation was made and continued to take part.
According to prosecutors, he forcibly prevented or obstructed the making of the proclamation and continued to take part in the riot or assembly.
It was also alleged that he took part being riotously assembled together, where he unlawfully damaged the following items: television set, office furniture, window glasses and corrugated iron sheets.
He was alleged to have, with intent, intimidated, insulted or annoyed the PIU officers on duty at Bakau Police Station and threatened to kill them if they failed to produce the suspect under custody to be killed.
Prosecutors further alleged that without excuse or lawful authority caused injury, danger and annoyance, causing inconvenience to the public by taking part in an illegal demonstration which posed danger and destruction to the Bakau Police and other properties.
Mr. Jatta was alleged to have conducted himself in disorderly manner in a public place likely to cause a breach of the peace by engaging in a riot.
He denied the allegations.
Superintendent Keita, who represented the IGP, applied for the court to adjourn the case to enable them to bring their witnesses. He said he was opposing bail. He stated that the accused is a youth leader in his community, and if granted bail, he would interfere with their witnesses. “He will also interfere with the investigation by the police, as some of the suspects are on the run. He will commit a similar offence, since he said that they will not relent to come out to demonstrate. I urge the court not to grant him bail,” he submitted.
Yankuba Darboe, who represented the accused, replied that it was the right of the accused to be granted bail. He cited Section 24 of the constitution and Section 19 of the CPC to support his argument. “The accused person is an honourable man and will not interfere with the witnesses of the prosecution. He does not have any past criminal issues. He will not interfere with the investigation by the police. I urge the court to grant him bail,” he argued.
The presiding magistrate ordered for the accused person to be remanded under police custody.
The case was adjourned to today for ruling.
