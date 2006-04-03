Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11931 Posts
Posted - 21 Nov 2022 :  14:51:47  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
REKATED.

https://standard.gm/brikama-market-gutted-by-fire-again/

++++++++++

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/d36-8m-new-brikama-market-is-now-completed
==========

#Headlines

D36.8M new Brikama market is now completed

Nov 21, 2022, 10:10 AM | Article By: Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

The government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has finally completed the re-construction of the new Brikama market valued at D36.8 million. The project was funded by The Gambia government.
The new market has 88 new stalls (each with its own cash power), two sheds for women vendors, four fire hydrants, security offices, and other safety issues also provided.

In order to avoid water logging in the market, the newly built area is paved in a way that facilitates drainage.

In 2020, a serious fire outbreak engulfed the Brikama market, burning about 20 stalls and causing massive destruction to the market, rendering market dwellers, especially businessmen and women out of business for a while.
