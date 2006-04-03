Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 2016.Five Gambian workers One seriously hurt		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11931 Posts
Posted - 21 Nov 2022 :  14:28:08  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The English Courts system,SHOULD have been able to hear this case much earlier than this, 2016 until 2022.

==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/british-court-convicts-company-directors-over-deaths-of-5-gambian-factory-workers
==========

#Headlines

British court convicts company directors over deaths of 5 Gambian factory workers

Nov 21, 2022, 10:20 AM
A British court has found the directors of two companies guilty of health and safety offences that led to the deaths of five Gambian workers at a scrap metal recycling plant in 2016. 

Wayne Hawkeswood, director of Hawkeswood Metal Recycling, and Graham Woodhouse, director of Ensco 10101, were found guilty of four health and safety offences following a seven-week trial at Birmingham crown court. 

The court heard that Woodhouse was working as site operations manager when the wall toppled just after 8.30am on 7 July 2016, dropping 263 tonnes of scrap metal briquettes, equal to six fully loaded lorries, on top of the workers.

Prosecutor Pascal Bates told the court: “Whatever straw finally broke this camel’s back is neither here nor there. The wall was decidedly unsafe and no one should have been working anywhere near it.”

The five victims, Almamo Jammeh, 45, Ousmane Diaby, 39, Bangally Dukureh, 55, Saibo Sillah, 42, and Muhamadou Jagana, 49, were all agency workers. 

A fifth man, Tonbong Camarah Conteh, suffered serious crush injuries to his leg.

Amy Kalay, principal inspector for the Health and Safety Executive, said the men “lost their lives in the most appalling of circumstances”.

“We have heard over the course of the trial that their deaths could have been prevented had the companies and individuals responsible for the site taken steps to manage health and safety risks,” she said.

“I hope the families and friends of the men who died find some comfort in today’s verdict and see that justice has now been served.”

In a statement, the families of the victims said they “welcomed the decision to convict both the company and directors on all counts” and the trial had exposed the “scandalous, inexcusable and gross failings” of the defendants.

“The trial examined the largest loss of life in a single incident at a recycling plant in the United Kingdom,” they said.

“Our loved ones were hard-working and family-oriented people. They worked for little money in dangerous workplaces because they wanted to make a better life for their wives and children.

“This was a workplace where human life and workers’ rights were completely and repeatedly disregarded.”

The defendants will be sentenced in the new year. Source: Gambiana
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06