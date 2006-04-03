Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Gearbox lost, accused reinstated.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11927 Posts
Posted - 17 Nov 2022 :  16:11:25  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

===========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/court-orders-gtsc-to-reinstate-staff
===========

#Headlines

Court orders GTSC to reinstate staff

Nov 17, 2022, 10:05 AM | Article By: Dawda Faye

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court on the 10th October, 2022, ordered the Gambia Transport Service Corporation (GTSC) to reinstate their staff namely: Yunusa Kassama, Karamo Sanneh, Siaka Janneh, Ebrima Marong, Dawda Fadera, Chendu Gaye and Gibril Joof. They were suspended for allegedly causing the loss of a gearbox due to their negligence.

Subsequently, they were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang. The prosecution called six witnesses who testified against the accused persons. Commissioner A. Sanneh had earlier told the court that the prosecution would advise themselves as to whether they would proceed with the case.

On the 10th October, 2022, Sub-Inspector Kebbeh applied under Section 68 (1) of the CPC before the court to withdraw the case. His application was granted by the court.

In making an order, the presiding magistrate stated that considering the application of the prosecution to have the matter withdrawn pursuant to Section 68 (1) of the CPC and further considering the fact that the accused persons had no objection to the said application, he granted the application.

“It is clear from the record that the accused persons pleaded not guilty resulting to the prosecution calling 6 witnesses. I have taken note of the fact that the accused persons have not been called to make a defence,” he posited.

He further said that considering the merit of the case and acting on the proviso to Section 68 of the CPC, the accused persons were all acquitted and discharged. “They shall be reinstated if dismissed or suspended and all their benefits paid during the dismissal or suspension period,” he declared.

One of the prosecution witnesses had told the court that the missing gearbox was found. The chief driver of the company was later accused of stealing the gearbox and he is being tried before another magistrate at Kanifing.     
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06