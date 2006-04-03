Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines

CG Darboe urges Gambians to focus more on domestic revenue



Nov 14, 2022, 10:19 AM | Article By: Abdoulie Nyockeh





Commissioner General for the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, has urged Gambians to take a new paradigm shift in giving more attention to local domestic revenue mobilisation than international trade.



He cited that for the past decades The Gambia has been relying on external donors’ loans and grants. However, he said, donors are tired and fed up with done facets. He said GRA collects 60% of its revenue on domestic revenue and 40% on international trade.



He urged Gambians to cooperate with GRA in ensuring they collect the needed revenue for Government.



He said this year, Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs tasked GRA to collect D13.5billion as annual revenue target. He noted that despite the Coronavirus, the Russia-Ukraine war, and heavy expenditures on fuel subsidy challenges, GRA is confident of achieving the annual revenue target.



He hailed GRA staff and board for their team spirit and commitment in the discharge of their work.

Topic