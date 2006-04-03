Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



ADB to finance construction of Bissau-Dakar road



Nov 14, 2022, 10:12 AM

The African Development Bank (ADB) will finance the construction of the Bissau-Dakar road corridor with $100.73 million allocated for the completion of the Farim-Tanaff-Sandinieri first phase.



The project involves the development of 49.40 kilometres of bitumen road – 23 kilometres in Guinea-Bissau and 26.40 kilometres in Senegal – as well as the construction of a 325 metre long bridge in the town of Farim, Guinea-Bissau, on the Cac River heh.



"This project will allow to improve the level of service of the Fatim-Tanaff-Sandinieri road, as well as the security and the crossing of the Cacheu River to access the capital of Guinea-Bissau," said Mohamed Cherif, country manager of African Development Bank in Senegal

