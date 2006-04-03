Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Environment and sustainable development
 How will this development affect Gambia's PORTS ?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11922 Posts
Posted - 14 Nov 2022 :  16:33:08  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/adb-to-finance-construction-of-bissau-dakar-road
==========

#Headlines

ADB to finance construction of Bissau-Dakar road

Nov 14, 2022, 10:12 AM
The African Development Bank (ADB) will finance the construction of the Bissau-Dakar road corridor with $100.73 million allocated for the completion of the Farim-Tanaff-Sandinieri first phase.

The project involves the development of 49.40 kilometres of bitumen road – 23 kilometres in Guinea-Bissau and 26.40 kilometres in Senegal – as well as the construction of a 325 metre long bridge in the town of Farim, Guinea-Bissau, on the Cac River heh.

"This project will allow to improve the level of service of the Fatim-Tanaff-Sandinieri road, as well as the security and the crossing of the Cacheu River to access the capital of Guinea-Bissau," said Mohamed Cherif, country manager of African Development Bank in Senegal
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.01 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06