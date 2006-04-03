Author Topic toubab1020





Simple Really !!!

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/coalition-of-progressive-postponed-november-11-protest

Nov 10, 2022, 10:17 AM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



Coalition of Progressive Gambians, a group that was formed with the objective of holding the government accountable, has postponed their most anticipated November 11 protest till further notice.



This change of heart emanated from a meeting the group leaders had yesterday with religious leaders at the Supreme Islamic Council Premises.



Seedy Cham, chairman of the Coalition of Progressive Gambians, said the Supreme Islamic Council had continually been engaging his group on the intended peaceful demonstration, for them to postpone the planned protest and create dialogue with the government for the maintenance of peace in the country.



He also said the key issues raised to be addressed by the government are the high cost of living and corruption in government, adding that if the government failed to meet these and other demands they would protest.



“From 31 October 2022 the government took upon themselves to contact us and assure us that they are ready and committed to addressing these needs and would continue to engage us on the issue of those demands,” Cham said, adding: “If they fail to do so we will go ahead with the protest, which is why the word postpone is used.”



A joint press statement from the negotiation stated: “The government has assured that they are open and willing to dialogue with the Coalition of Progressive Gambians and the SIC and Peace Network will continue to mediate between the Government of The Gambia and the Coalition of Progressive Gambians.”



The statement was signed by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information, Office of the IGP, State Intelligent Service, the Chairman of the Coalition of Progressive Gambians - mediated by SIC President and supported by CEO of Peace Network.



It would be recalled that the Coalition of Progressive Gambians had promised to protest with or without a police permit to call and press on the government of President Barrow to address the daily price hikes of fuel, food and other essential commodities in the country, as well as set up a commission to investigate the illegal opening of the special security account and the misuse of public funds amounting to D669 million without following procurement procedures. They also want the National Assembly to prioritize the Anti–Corruption Bill and pass it into a law, and the president to hand over the National Audit Report to the IGP to investigate the Banjul rehabilitation project and prosecute the perpetrators involved.

