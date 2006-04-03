Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 07 Nov 2022 :  15:22:10
I cannot believe what I saw in the picture published by The Standard that this was in fact an accurate image of the contents and shelving that was found by Police in the "womans Compound" I am sure Readers would welcome any confirmation or otherwise from The Editor of The Standard Newspaper.

https://standard.gm/woman-arrested-for-running-illegal-pharmacy/
By Olimatou Coker on November 7, 2022

A woman has been arrested after police and the Medicines Control Agency were tipped about a suspected pharmacy or clinic inside her compound in Kololi.

According to impeccable sources, both the woman and quantities of drugs have been taken away to the Kololi police for investigations.

The Standard contacted the Police PRO over the matter but she could not be reached for comments. However, many residents neighboring the woman’s house confirmed seeing police conducting an operation in the compound and carrying medicines from there.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
