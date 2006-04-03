Author Topic toubab1020





I cannot believe what I saw in the picture published by The Standard that this was in fact an accurate image of the contents and shelving that was found by Police in the "womans Compound" I am sure Readers would welcome any confirmation or otherwise from The Editor of The Standard Newspaper.



https://standard.gm/woman-arrested-for-running-illegal-pharmacy/

By Olimatou Coker on November 7, 2022



A woman has been arrested after police and the Medicines Control Agency were tipped about a suspected pharmacy or clinic inside her compound in Kololi.



According to impeccable sources, both the woman and quantities of drugs have been taken away to the Kololi police for investigations.



