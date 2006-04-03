Author Topic toubab1020





Oct 20, 2022, 11:04 AM



Press release



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the general public about the video going viral about Gambian migrants stranded in Libya that the Ministry has been coordinating with the Gambian Association in Tripoli, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) - Gambia Office and Libya Office in a bid to safely repatriate them to The Gambia.



The Gambian Association in Libya has confirmed to this Ministry that the total number of Gambians currently stranded in Libya are two hundred and forty-eight (248). Out of this number, one hundred and sixty-five (165) already secured exit visas and are ready for the next Chartered flight while fifty-two (52) are homeless.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Gambian Association are negotiating with the IOM-Libya Office through their ‘Alternative to Detention Centre Program’ that provides support to migrants with vulnerable cases to also consider providing accommodation to the 52 homeless migrants until the next available Chartered flight. A Chartered flight was earlier scheduled for 12th October but due to logistical reasons the flight was postponed. However, arrangements are being made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IOM for their urgent repatriation once the necessary logistics are all put in place.



Furthermore, the Government will dispatch a delegation to Tripoli, 6th November 2022 on a Consular Mission and to also negotiate with Libyan authorities the release and subsequent repatriation of four hundred (400) Gambians currently in prisons and detention centres.

