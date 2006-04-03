Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11071 Posts Posted - 20 Oct 2022 : 10:14:17 Who is in Control in the face of a Worsening Cost of Living Crisis



The Gambia is bogged down in corruption and a deepening cost of living crisis, causing hunger, economic misery and instability, but where is the President of the country?



Is Barrow a ghost president in power but not in control in the face of rampant corruption, a cost of living crisis and a myriad of other problems?



The cost of living crisis is biting and spreading uncontrollably from the country's periphery to its centre. Thus, more people are facing skipping meals and going a whole day without eating - meaning getting hungry.



A bag of rice which a few months ago cost D1,250 or less is now costing D1,750 and increasing at the behest of shopkeepers, considering the basic salary of many civil servants is barely D5,000.



This cost of living crisis, if not curbed, will continue to have damaging health consequences for many people in the country, including increased occurrences of crime, stress, immorality, mental health, diabetes, heart diseases and other issues.



The deepening of hunger and food insecurity has accompanied the shrinking spending power of many people in the country. This will also affect economic activities as the purchasing power of people will be reduced, affecting many businesses.



The Gambia currency - Dalasis, is not doing well against the Dollar. Also, glaring at us is an acute foreign exchange crisis that needs intervention to be fixed. Public debt is skyrocketing under President Barrow, and unemployment remains stubbornly out of control.



The real value of workers' pay has been falling for years as wages are outstripped by inflation.

Rising fuel prices make it difficult for local vegetable gardeners and ordinary Gambians with little access to public transport to travel to sell their produce in the urban areas.



The situation is appalling and getting so much worse. The surge in living costs, the corruption and the inaction of the president belied hopes that this would be a temporary crisis.



Nevertheless, Barrow kept an oppressive shtum when the country clamoured for a leader. But where is President Barrow?



However, the government is right to point out that many forces driving up the basic costs are global and affecting other countries.



This argument is valid to some extent, but other factors bedevilling the Gambia are homemade and are begging for local answers. Where is President Barrow?



This is a social emergency, and the president and his administration should show us that they are equal to the severe challenges the country is facing.



Hence, it is high time for the Barrow administration to take responsibility and acknowledge that through their corruption, inefficiency, carelessness, selfishness and party political expediency, they have expanded and intensified this crisis.



The results of their inaction are causing more people to starve. It is wary that many Gambian households will be destitute - unable to afford basics unless the government changes their lacklustre approach towards mitigating the cost of living crisis. Where is President Barrow?



It is unfortunate that through largely government corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency, leadership failures and carelessness, the Barrow government have condemned more Gambians to hunger.



The systematic crisis of the country will continue as long as Barrow stays in power because he is implicated in the creation of the country's woes.



In this respect, president Barrow’s fading leadership is a symptom of a broader crisis. The Gambia is hurtling, unstoppable, towards economic ruin. Where is President Barrow?



It is unfortunate that even with the grand procession of corruption, incompetence, and the forfeiture of citizens caused by our government, people are still divided on trivialities like tribalism.



This tribal inanity is dished out by the powers that be - who are responsible for our misery as a people, to divide us and keep the cool over our eyes so that we can be distracted from holding them accountable for their failures to make the country a better place for all.



However, divided as we seem, we will come together in the nick of time to pull off a concerted front to ensure sanity prevails in the country for all.



Because the self-interest of each of us is best pursued by advancing the common interests of all individuals in the country.

If you are still reading this, you must have found it interesting, and please visit the Facebook Page “Open Gambia” Gambian Platform for National Dialogue. Like, follow and share our stories.

Article contributed by Ebrima Scattered Janneh (EB) Leeds UK!

@19/ 10/2022 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic