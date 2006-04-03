Author Topic toubab1020





October 17, 2022



Oil Marketing Companies have put off their plan to cease operations today Monday after talks with Vice President Badara Joof led to a temporary truce in the impasse between them and government.

The OMCs announced last week that they cannot continue to operate at huge losses amid acute foreign exchange shortage and an unfavourable pricing system among other things.

Momodou Hyadara of Jah Oil Company said the vice president had asked for time to look into their concerns with a view of finding a solution. ”We have a lot confidence in Mr Joof because he seems to have a better understanding and a considerate ear to our concerns and we are hopeful that he will find a way out in the best interest of the country,” Hydara said.

