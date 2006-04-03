Author Topic toubab1020





#National News



WAPIS engages police officers on eradication of organised crimes & terrorism



Oct 12, 2022, 12:06 PM | Article By: Jankey Ceesay



West African Police Information System (WAPIS) yesterday began a three-day training capacity for Police officers on the operationalisation of WAPIS in The Gambia and to raise awareness on the eradication of organised crimes and terrorism.



Lamin L.K. Bojang, the commissioner of Police, stated that the rate at which transitional crimes and terrorism are organised is alarming. “And we are fully aware that no police strategy can overcome these threats without an effective exchange of police information,” he said.



He revealed that following the inauguration of the WAPIS Data Collection and Registration Center (DACORE), they have identified a permanent site to construct a modern security installation, which he said, would accommodate the National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol and WAPIS data centre.



“As a matter of priority, The Gambia has now installed WAPIS work stations in all major police stations across the country including Gambia Navy, Gambia Immigration Department, Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gambia Prison Department, Gambia Revenue Authority, and the State Intelligent Services,” he said.



Miata French, ECOWAS resident representative called for effective coordination and collaboration among stakeholders in order to be able to combat organised crimes and terrorism in the world.



Richard Gotwe, Interpol Head of WAPIS, said their objective is to enhance the national buy-in, by increasing the visibility of the activities of WAPIS program in The Gambia.



“In order to reciprocate the efforts of The Gambia, Interpol has deployed 80 workstations in the greater Banjul area,” he added.



Speaking on behalf of the minister, Gibril Lowe, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Interior, thanked WASPIS for their services to the country.



Luca Palazzotto, a representative of the EU, encourages Gambian authorities to keep the WAPIS system as a priority of the national security strategy. He assures support for The Gambia in anything that involves national development.



The programme is organised by WAPIS in partnership with Interpol and fully funded by the European Union (EU).

#National NewsWAPIS engages police officers on eradication of organised crimes & terrorismOct 12, 2022, 12:06 PM | Article By: Jankey CeesayWest African Police Information System (WAPIS) yesterday began a three-day training capacity for Police officers on the operationalisation of WAPIS in The Gambia and to raise awareness on the eradication of organised crimes and terrorism.Lamin L.K. Bojang, the commissioner of Police, stated that the rate at which transitional crimes and terrorism are organised is alarming. "And we are fully aware that no police strategy can overcome these threats without an effective exchange of police information," he said.He revealed that following the inauguration of the WAPIS Data Collection and Registration Center (DACORE), they have identified a permanent site to construct a modern security installation, which he said, would accommodate the National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol and WAPIS data centre."As a matter of priority, The Gambia has now installed WAPIS work stations in all major police stations across the country including Gambia Navy, Gambia Immigration Department, Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gambia Prison Department, Gambia Revenue Authority, and the State Intelligent Services," he said.Miata French, ECOWAS resident representative called for effective coordination and collaboration among stakeholders in order to be able to combat organised crimes and terrorism in the world.Richard Gotwe, Interpol Head of WAPIS, said their objective is to enhance the national buy-in, by increasing the visibility of the activities of WAPIS program in The Gambia."In order to reciprocate the efforts of The Gambia, Interpol has deployed 80 workstations in the greater Banjul area," he added.Speaking on behalf of the minister, Gibril Lowe, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Interior, thanked WASPIS for their services to the country.Luca Palazzotto, a representative of the EU, encourages Gambian authorities to keep the WAPIS system as a priority of the national security strategy. He assures support for The Gambia in anything that involves national development.The programme is organised by WAPIS in partnership with Interpol and fully funded by the European Union (EU).

