11055 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2022 : 19:37:58 STATEMENT: POLICE SET UP AN INVESTIGATION PANEL INTO THE DEMISE OF SIXTY-SIX CHILDREN.



Following the demise of sixty-six children whose horrific deaths are largely associated with Acute Kidney Injury, The Gambia Police Force Sets up an investigation panel to immediately probe into the matter to identify those responsible for such an irreparable loss and hold them adequately accountable.



As an institution responsible for internal security and the protection of lives and properties, we are duty-bound to address such compelling issues that are capable of compromising the peace and security of this Nation.



In our bid to swiftly respond to this national security issue, the office of the Inspector General of Police has constituted an investigation panel consisting of senior police officers with the prerequisite knowledge and relevant skills relating to this important matter at hand.



While the general public is assured of our ardent resolve of exhausting all accountability measures, we call for calm and restraint in this difficult time.



