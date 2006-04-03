Author Topic toubab1020





A Job VERY WELL DONE, EVERYBODY AT DLEAG is worthy of a PAY RISE.







https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/dleag-seize-cocaine-worth-over-1-billion-dalasis

Sep 30, 2022, 12:29 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo





Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) attached to the Kanifing Municipal Command have made a breakthrough by seizing 734 blocks of a substance believed to be cocaine worth over one billion dalasis.



The street value of the seized cocaine is approximately D1, 101, 000, 000 which is equivalent to USD22, 020, 000. ‘The preliminary test conducted by our forensic experts suggests that the blocks are cocaine positive,’ a drug expert says.



DLEAG said the seizure is the result of “a well-coordinated high-profile intelligence-led tactical operation starting with an initial seizure of one (01) block at Westfield Junction, followed by the seizure of 44 blocks and subsequently, 689 blocks were discovered in a store inside a private residence located near Paradise View in Salagi, Kombo North District, West Coast Region.”



“Six people are so far arrested; including one Gambian (Omar Fofana) and five 05 Sierra Leoneans (Junior Vandy, Jeremia Thomas, Alex Thomas, Alagie Suwareh and Joy Bangura – a lady). Three of the Sierra Leoneans are staying in the compound, while Omar Fofana is said to be the one in charge of the compound but does not live there.”



“The director general immediately commissioned a comprehensive and detailed investigation into the case with due compliance with rule of law and human rights standards. The Agency will work closely with all national stakeholders and international partners to consolidate this achievement and hold perpetrators to criminal accountability.”



“Amidst desperate disinformation campaigns against the Agency by groups and individuals who are serving nothing but the interest of criminals and criminal organisations, the Agency remained focused and resolute in discharging our mandate. This seizure is yet another demonstration of our capacity, resolve and commitment to the fight against transnational drug trafficking. We are undeterred in ensuring that The Gambia remains a hostile ground for drug traffickers and no amount of intentional distraction will wither us from this path.”



“We, therefore, invite all well-intentioned people in the Gambia to cooperate and support the Agency in this investigation and further invite residents of the Gambia to share with the Agency any information that may come their way regarding drug trafficking activities in the country. We acknowledge that the fight against drugs is a shared and collective responsibility and no amount of law enforcement effectiveness can deliver the desired goal without community cooperation and support,” he posited.

