Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://foroyaa.net/is-the-social-protection-mechanism-of-the-gambia-working/
QUESTION OF THE DAY

The country has a social protection agenda which came into being during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist people whose lives and livelihoods were threatened with sugar and oil. The country did not envisage that floods would be more devastating on lives and livelihoods than the pandemic.

A visit to the Friendship Hostel at the Independence Stadium where flood victims have been housed would reveal the devastation. Homes have been lost, clothes, books and other materials and equipment destroyed.

Foroyaa will visit those families to find out how they are going to get on with their lives and livelihoods as we approach the end of the rainy season.
