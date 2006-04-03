Bantaba in Cyberspace
From: The Gambia Academy

We are really excited to share with you the news that our director Sona Jobarteh's new album Badinyaa Kumoo has been released. The songs convey powerful messages, bringing attention to critical issues currently hindering Africa’s advancement. The issues she sings about range from the urgent need for education reform to the empowerment of women and children’s lives lost at war. Tracks are available to listen to on Spotify as well as on many other digital music platforms such as iTunes, Amazon etc….

"I have been working on this album, called Badinyaa Kumoo, over years and I am so excited to finally share it with you all. This album is incredibly important to me and it's my hope that it will stand as my lasting contribution to the tradition that I'm blessed to be born into. Badinyaa Kumoo"
Sona Jobarteh

#badinyaakumoo

https://sonajobarteh.com/
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
