Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 26 Sep 2022 : 13:31:25 SSHFC's financial viability is threatened

Despite spending an entire year fending off the planned raid of the coffers of SSHFC, we have failed to stop the Barrow administration from resuming the plundering of the corporation’s resources that includes the Pension Fund.



The government of Adama Barrow has finally succeeded in achieving its goal by getting rid of its highly-respected and a long and storied professional history MD (Manjang) and its equally highly regarded Chairman of the Board, Mr. Serign Jallow, a retired Director at the AfricanDevelopment Bank. They are replaced by a new MD and a Board Chairman willing to “play ball” by accommodating the misuse of SSHFC’s financial resources.



Again, we will continue to register our opposition to reverting to Yaya Jammeh’s callous misuse of the financial resources of the SSHFC that he opened up to his close business associates. SSHFC is the last remain financially-viable SOEs The rest of the SOEs ie GPA, NAWEC, GCCA, GAMTEL have all been bankrupted.



SSHFC is the last SOEs standing. If the abuse is not stopped, the financial exposure that SSHFC will be subjected will threaten its viability if Barrow, SSHFC’s MD and it’s Chairman have their way.



