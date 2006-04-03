Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11842 Posts
Posted - 23 Sep 2022 :  23:38:02
This man must be missed by his family ,I hope he wiil be identified soon so he can be laid to Rest in Peace.I hope the Police will conclude their enquiries into the suspected "hit and Run" traffic collision swiftly so the Coroner can have an inquest shortly.

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/dead-body-found-in-forest
#National News

Dead body found in forest

Sep 22, 2022, 12:59 PM
A dead body has been found in a forest at Farato, according Fatu Network. Police say it is suspected to be a hit and run. The victim is estimated to have been in his 50s, the online news outlet reports.

The deceased, who was suspected to have had mental issues, has not been identified as family by anyone as of yet.

According to Fatu Network, the unknown male deceased was evacuated to the Brikama hospital but has since been escorted to EFSTH as confirmed by the police PRO Binta Njie.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
