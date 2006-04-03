Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11823 Posts
Posted - 13 Sep 2022 :  12:12:16  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

==========
https://standard.gm/police-investigating-d11m-alleged-fraud-at-judiciary/
==========


The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, Cadet ASP Binta Njie, has confirmed to The Standard yesterday that the police fraud unit has been investigating the alleged mismanagement of about D11 million at the Judiciary. ASP Njie said the last time she checked, the investigators were preparing their investigation report.

According to judiciary sources, the police investigation was launched after administrators at the Office of the Chief Justice reported a suspected case of fraud and corruption involving a judiciary staff.

Our informants who described themselves as “The Watchdogs”, alleged that an accounts officer who is at the centre of the D11 million investigations has been interdicted.

“The Central Bank of The Gambia detected the anomalies and flagged the Office of the Chief Justice which subsequently invited the police to look into the matter. We are determined to blow the trumpet until this and other forms of corrupt practices in the system are exposed,” the self-styled “Watchdogs” underlined.

However, neither the police nor the”Watchdog” informants gave details about the alleged fraud.
