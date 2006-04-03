Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10998 Posts Posted - 09 Sep 2022 : 12:47:55 For the very first time in the history of The Gambia, Medical Oxygen is being generated from an oxygen plant within a government health facility namely - EFSTH and Ndemban Bakau Center!



EFSTH is spending over One million Dalasis on Medical Oxygen on a monthly basis in order to meet the oxygen demand of patients.



The Office of The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Management, staff and patients of EFSTH are grateful for the foresight of the Ministry of Health under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh and TIKA Gambia Office for this laudable achievement.



The Ministry of Health will continue to provide affordable and equitable health services to the population.



#MedicalOxygen



Source: EFSTH