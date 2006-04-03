Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 09 Sep 2022



In the Caribbean, some people are calling for the Queen to be removed as head of state, and for the royal family to pay reparations for their role in slavery.



https://youtu.be/oXPovFm9BTA



