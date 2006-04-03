Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Fuel Prices Maintained		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11802 Posts
Posted - 04 Sep 2022 :  00:44:48  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

SWIFT ACTION BY The Gambian Government

==========
https://trumpet.gm/gambia-government-reaches-agreement-with-oil-marketing-companies-to-maintain-fuel-prices/
==========

Gambia Government Reaches Agreement With Oil Marketing Companies To Maintain Fuel Prices

Posted by Fabakary B Ceesay
(Deputy govt spokesperson Sankanu)

Banjul, The Gambia — Following hours of meetings and intense negotiations with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) today, The Gambia Government is pleased to announce that filling stations across the country have resumed selling fuel with immediate effect. Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

The Gambia Government under President Adama Barrow will continue to preside over this crucial sector of our economy with right policies and actions including regular consultations with stakeholders.

Significantly, the Barrow Government has from January 2022 to date provided at least, 1.3 billion Dalasis in fuel subsidies to help stabilize the prices. The impact of Government negotiations with OMCs is estimated to be some 18 million Dalasis additional subsidy.

Ever since the stoppage at the pumps yesterday, the Barrow Government has been tirelessly working towards the timely resolution of this unfortunate situation affecting the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06