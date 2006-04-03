Author Topic toubab1020





By: Kebba AF Touray on August 18, 2022





The Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Momodou Tangara, has challenged the ECOWAS Parliament to urgently domesticate, harmonize and implement regional texts, for the consolidation of peace and security, as well as other community achievements.



Minister Tangara made this call on Tuesday 16th August 2022, while delivering a statement at the opening of the five day meeting of the ECOWAS Joint Committee on peace and security, which is currently underway in Gambia.



“In the midst of an unprecedented spiraling instability and insecurity and destabilising factors, the domestication, harmonisation and implementation of regional texts must be the urgent task at hand,” he said. He stated further that these texts are pivotal in the regular and peaceful course and trajectories of our countries and decisive in keeping our domestic and regional affairs adjusted to shifting world conditions and international standards.



“As nations sharing the same destiny, we have a moral obligation and a collective responsibility to act swiftly to address all issues hampering the institutional advancement, the consolidation of peace and security and the empowerment of women as the driving forces of the Region,” he added. He expressed that it is immensely gratifying to observe the overwhelming response of all partners and people of goodwill present, to affirm faith in a common purpose, a common conviction and a common devotion in the consolidation of peace, security, good governance and other community achievements.



“Member States must now give full support to the domestication and implementation of all legal instruments relative to the free movement of persons, goods and services as well as other protocols aimed at inching the great people of ECOWAS closer to the ideals of political peace, social progress and economic affluence,” he emphasised.



