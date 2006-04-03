Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10982 Posts Posted - 29 Aug 2022 : 13:30:23 PRESS RELEASE

29th August 2022



The office of The Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force wishes to inform the general public that one of its personnel, Sgt Mamoud 2163 Sarjo, who was arrested and charged for rape will be marched to the police Headquarters to be interdicted and taken to court and prosecuted pending the outcome of investigation.



On the 28th of August 2022, Sgt Sarjo left his guard post and went on a self assigned duty at the sea front near the monkey park. Where he had an encounter with a group of young boys and girls on a party.



The startled group took to their heels, but he got hold of and allegedly raped one of them who is a 22 year old girl. He was arrested by the Police Intervention Unit guards at the seafront who took him to the Senegambia police station where he was charged and detained.



The victim was taken to the hospital and was confirmed raped after a thorough medical investigation.



The Office of The Inspector General of Police frowns and condemns the act in totality and wish to inform the General public that necessary actions will be taken to hold the perpetrator accountable for his gruesome act and that the safety and security of Gambians and residents of The Gambia remains top priority of The Gambia Police Force.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic