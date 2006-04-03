Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10967 Posts Posted - 18 Aug 2022 : 22:04:44 By Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda



We are all pleased to witness the laying of the foundation stone for the Kanifing Municipal Library and Innovation Hub, located in Kanifing it will be the first ever Municipal Library to be built in The Gambia .



The Kanifing Municipal Library and Innovation Hub will cost 41million dalasis funded by the EU: 32million to build the library and 9million to equip it. To add more value to this venture, next year KMC will add a Cultural Center including a 500 seater auditorium, also to be located on this site - which will cost an additional 40million dalasis. The projected budget for this combined complex is over 81million dalasis.



In responding to the needs of our community, the kmc initiated and planned to build a Municipal library. It will be a safe, calm and inspiring space for our children, youths and entrepreneurs to have access to knowledge.



It is a state of the art, sustainable building to minimize negative environmental impact, suituated here amoungst our learning institutions, a walking distance from the university, professional training centres and schools.



• This will be a place where our next generation can exploit their intellectual capacities by having access to a modern library that includes e-learning facilities equipped with reliable super-fast internet, including access to latest e-learning tools for research and innovation.



• In addition, it will have an innovation hub so students and entrepreneurs can learn skills, borrow or hire specialized equipment, including for the circular economy.



• it will incorporate a repair cafe, where residents can learn how to repair things in order to reduce waste and save money.



Finally We would like to thank European Union through its Ambassador in the Gambia for the commitment demonstrated in supporting sustainability in KM. The 180 million dalasis grant given to the KETP project made it possible for us to build this library, as well as the other KETP initiatives. We are also grateful to our partners Peterborough City Council in the UK and its Economic Development Agency, Opportunity Peterborough for their continuous support and partnership.



Source: KMC Fb A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic