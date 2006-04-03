Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 GCAA speaks on airport flooding AUGUST 11, 2022		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10957 Posts
Posted - 11 Aug 2022 :  12:22:40  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
GCAA speaks on airport flooding
The Standard: AUGUST 11, 2022


By Alagie Manneh

https://standard.gm/gcaa-speaks-on-airport-flooding/

The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority has blamed the unprecedented heavy rains for the flooding of the Banjul airport terminal building.

Pictures of floods airport terminal surfaced online with airport staff and officials of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services busy emptying the water from the terminal in the wake of last month’s heavy downpour.


Many Gambians asked how that could happen on the back of a reported $30 million renovation of the airport terminal.

While blaming the heavy rains, the GCAA said it was in fact the old drainage systems, and not the newly renovated areas that got affected.

“The rehabilitation works that happened in the airport did not cover its drainage systems,” Kabiru Jammeh, director of engineering and maintenance, said. “The rehabilitation was purely the terminal building including our systems and the aerodrome. So, the project did not cover the drainage system.”


He added that the airport’s drainage system since inception hasn’t been changed.

“It’s the same drainage system that’s there, and some of the pipes are under structures, so, it will be difficult to change the flow direction now,” Mr Jammeh explained.

He also pointed out the sunken terrain topography of the airport, saying because of that, a heavy downpour has always been a challenge. “The downpour we had recently was not normal. It was very heavy, and so the discharge was slower than the downpour that was coming. It’s natural that when your discharge is slower than the supply, it will take time before the water is discharged.”

He dismissed as “incorrect” suggestions that the project was poorly implemented and that is why the terminal flooded.

“Before, it used to rain inside the terminal and that is why we changed the roof successfully and now we are not getting any rain coming to the terminal through the roof. What we have now is the challenge of downpour entering the pipes in the drainage systems,” Mr Jammeh said.

Assessing the effects brought by the floods, Mr Jammeh said the damage has been minimal. “It did not cause any financial loss, or otherwise. There was never any time where the downpour has caused disruptions in our airport operations. Our operations were always ongoing”.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06