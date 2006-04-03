Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10957 Posts Posted - 11 Aug 2022 : 12:15:29 A GLIMPSE INTO THE NATURE OF GILENG JATTA, KING OF KOMBO: THE NO NONES ENSE KING STILL DISCUSSED IN BUSUMBALA

By Dembo Fatty



“Sir, on the 21st of January last, a public meeting was held the Colonial Church of the undermentioned viz: His Majesty, the King of Busumbala , his Honour the Chief Justice (presiding for his Excellency the Governor being ill), the Hon. Thomas Brown and the Hon. W.H. Sherwood, M.D. It appears that treaty which was signed by some of the natives binding them to be in peace with each other, has been broken for which cause his Excellency sent to call all the chiefs and alcades on the territory of Combo to meet at Bathurst in order to investigate the subject; but I am sorry to say that none of the chiefs and alcades appeared save the king of Busumballa who has been shamefully treated by the people of Ghunjor in November last. This treaty was made by Commodore Wilmot sometime February last ( as noticed in your journal) and was voluntarily broken by Caba (Foday Kabba Touray), the alcade of Ghunjor.



This treaty, said the king was broken by the Ghunjor people.

His Honour the Chief Justice said to the King that it could not be proved that it was the Ghunjor’s people who had broken the treaty, so therefore, he must sign another treaty. But the king, whom they thought to be such a fool, taught them a better lesson, and showed that although a heathen, he possessed that spirit which shows that there is no distinction. KING: “ I see no reason for signing treaty which can be broken at leisure. I have signed two treaties , one under a large tree at Sabejee, and the other on board the smoke vessel, and either of them was broken by the other parties, which is proved by their refusal to attend the meeting. Why then should I sign another treaty, when I am not the offender? I did not break my word ; but the question is I sign a treaty. With whom? The other parties are not present, and even the Governor is not here in the meeting, after sending for me”. However, the honourable gentlemen urged on the king to sign, with many more promises, &c; but after many urgings, he said “I’ll sign no more treaty; good afternoon.” He then shook hands and walked away. (African Times April 24, 1865, Letter to Editor) A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic