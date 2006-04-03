Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Bakary Krubally and IGP in Court ? New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11748 Posts Posted - 28 Jul 2022 : 14:35:47

==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/ex-police-officer-threatens-to-sue-igp-over-wrongful-dismissal/

==========





By Omar Bah on July 28th 2022.



A dismissed police officer, Bakary Krubally, has threatened to drag the Inspector General of Police to court, following what he described as unjustified dismissal from the service.



Last year, 1st Class Krubally was dismissed from the police alongside his senior Corporal Farimang Jabbie after they were accused of neglecting their duty. In 2016, the duo reportedly left their guard post at Serekunda London-Corner Nawec Revenue Collection Branch without excuse or due permission resulting in financial loss of over D196, 000 owned by Nawec. They were arraigned but both subsequently pleaded not guilty to the offence of neglect of official duty. However, after years of proceedings, the two were sentenced by high court judge Justice Jawara Z Alami to a fine of D15, 000 each payable in 30 days or risk going to prison for six months.



But Krubally said he will be suing the police IGP, if he fails to order for his reinstatement into the Police Intervention Unit, with immediate effect because he is innocent.



I am demanding the police to reinstate me because I am innocent of the accusations and Corporal Jabbie made it very clear that he was the one who asked me to go home. So, all that happened was in my absence, Krubally told The Standard.



He said the police has not also served him with a dismissal letter and that his name is still in the police record because he saw it in the recent promotions in which he is promoted to a corporal.



It was when I went to the bank to collect my salary that I was told it was not paid. I went to the Police Headquarters to enquire why my salary was not paid but they asked me to go to the PMO. When I went there the PMO told me the police reported me there and that I was absent from work without leave. I was shocked because this was the time of the court proceeding  how do they expect me to come to work when I was under suspension and going to court? a frustrated Krubally charged. He alleged that the police high command also refused to stand for him during his trial.



We were going to court all alone  throughout the trial I have not seen a single senior police officer at the court. This is a force I served for eight years. You see, even when my wife was very sick, I wrote to the police to give me little time to support her getting treatment, they refused and unfortunately my wife collapsed when she heard that I was arrested and she could not recover from that shock, Krubally said. He said the wife left him with three children he is single-handedly taking care of under very difficult circumstances. We have not been working for four years now, he said.



Police react



When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson Lamin Njie said: They were criminally prosecuted and convicted. He has a criminal record and that was the basis for his dismissal. However, he holds his rights to take any further court actions.

====================By Omar Bah on July 28th 2022.A dismissed police officer, Bakary Krubally, has threatened to drag the Inspector General of Police to court, following what he described as unjustified dismissal from the service.Last year, 1st Class Krubally was dismissed from the police alongside his senior Corporal Farimang Jabbie after they were accused of neglecting their duty. In 2016, the duo reportedly left their guard post at Serekunda London-Corner Nawec Revenue Collection Branch without excuse or due permission resulting in financial loss of over D196, 000 owned by Nawec. They were arraigned but both subsequently pleaded not guilty to the offence of neglect of official duty. However, after years of proceedings, the two were sentenced by high court judge Justice Jawara Z Alami to a fine of D15, 000 each payable in 30 days or risk going to prison for six months.But Krubally said he will be suing the police IGP, if he fails to order for his reinstatement into the Police Intervention Unit, with immediate effect because he is innocent.I am demanding the police to reinstate me because I am innocent of the accusations and Corporal Jabbie made it very clear that he was the one who asked me to go home. So, all that happened was in my absence, Krubally told The Standard.He said the police has not also served him with a dismissal letter and that his name is still in the police record because he saw it in the recent promotions in which he is promoted to a corporal.It was when I went to the bank to collect my salary that I was told it was not paid. I went to the Police Headquarters to enquire why my salary was not paid but they asked me to go to the PMO. When I went there the PMO told me the police reported me there and that I was absent from work without leave. I was shocked because this was the time of the court proceeding  how do they expect me to come to work when I was under suspension and going to court? a frustrated Krubally charged. He alleged that the police high command also refused to stand for him during his trial.We were going to court all alone  throughout the trial I have not seen a single senior police officer at the court. This is a force I served for eight years. You see, even when my wife was very sick, I wrote to the police to give me little time to support her getting treatment, they refused and unfortunately my wife collapsed when she heard that I was arrested and she could not recover from that shock, Krubally said. He said the wife left him with three children he is single-handedly taking care of under very difficult circumstances. We have not been working for four years now, he said.Police reactWhen contacted for comments, the police spokesperson Lamin Njie said: They were criminally prosecuted and convicted. He has a criminal record and that was the basis for his dismissal. However, he holds his rights to take any further court actions. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |