QUESTION OF THE DAY July 6, 2022





The fourteen persons from Kerr Mot Ali who have been charged and detained since 15th May, in some instances, appeared at the premises of the high court expecting the high court judge to preside over their case if not actually proceed. Foroyaa wants to know why and would approach the office of the chief justice.



When the liberty of the accused is at stake and the person who is presumed innocent is held in custody due process demands a speedy trial or the granting of bail in a delayed trial to prevent miscarriage of justice. It is unfair for the person who is presumed to be innocent to be in detention and brought to court without the proceeding of a trial.



It was not a pleasant sight for a journalist to look at the 14 whose innocence or guilt had not been determined but still held in custody without any hope of their case proceeding or any bail application being heard. ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’ is the wisdom of the ages. In the new judiciary circumscribed by the struggle for integrity and public trust, judges should have all the wherewithal to dispense with justice without delay. Foroyaa will conduct more enquiry on the matter to promote avoidance of recurrence.

