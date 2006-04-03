Author Topic toubab1020





11686 Posts Posted - 02 Jul 2022 : 00:15:35

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/bac-signs-contracts-worth-d2-1m

==========

HEADLINES

Jul 1, 2022, 11:03 AM

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) on Wednesday 29 June 2022 signed three contract agreements with three contractors worth D2,109,005 .



The contract agreements were designed for the construction of an open market shed at New Yundum and a toilet facility at Brusubi Phase1 Market and Farato Community Health Centre



These projects according to the BAC officials are in conformity with their strategic development Plan (2020-2024) in particular; strategic priorities 4 and 5 to boost economic activity and strengthen health service provision.



Chief Executive Officer Modou Jonga said the fund for the implementation of these important projects is provided by the government as a grant and “we want to commend our line ministry for the facilitation.”



He cited that when completed, those projects would help improve living standards by reducing poverty levels as business and other economic activities would flourish and enhance sanitation and health conditions for the market users and by extension the public.



He also stated that “our intervention as a council are gender driven and will increase the revenue base of the council.”



In order to ensure the sustainability of those three projects, the management is committed to putting up sustainability measures in place to enhance the long term benefits of those important projects.



“The measures will include the establishment and facilities in question such as charging user fees to maintain proper sanitation and management of the facilities.



For his part, the deputy governor of West Coast Region (WCR), expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the management of the BAC, while urging the contractors and team to continue serving and creating avenues to improve the living standard of the people of WCR.



Also speaking, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sherifo Sonko, commented on the importance of timely payment of rates and taxes to the council. He noted that the BAC is only receiving 40% of the total revenue in the whole West Coast Region, while citing that the remaining 60% cannot be realised in the absence of community participation in paying their dues to the council.

====================HEADLINESJul 1, 2022, 11:03 AMThe Brikama Area Council (BAC) on Wednesday 29 June 2022 signed three contract agreements with three contractors worth D2,109,005 .The contract agreements were designed for the construction of an open market shed at New Yundum and a toilet facility at Brusubi Phase1 Market and Farato Community Health CentreThese projects according to the BAC officials are in conformity with their strategic development Plan (2020-2024) in particular; strategic priorities 4 and 5 to boost economic activity and strengthen health service provision.Chief Executive Officer Modou Jonga said the fund for the implementation of these important projects is provided by the government as a grant and “we want to commend our line ministry for the facilitation.”He cited that when completed, those projects would help improve living standards by reducing poverty levels as business and other economic activities would flourish and enhance sanitation and health conditions for the market users and by extension the public.He also stated that “our intervention as a council are gender driven and will increase the revenue base of the council.”In order to ensure the sustainability of those three projects, the management is committed to putting up sustainability measures in place to enhance the long term benefits of those important projects.“The measures will include the establishment and facilities in question such as charging user fees to maintain proper sanitation and management of the facilities.For his part, the deputy governor of West Coast Region (WCR), expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the management of the BAC, while urging the contractors and team to continue serving and creating avenues to improve the living standard of the people of WCR.Also speaking, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sherifo Sonko, commented on the importance of timely payment of rates and taxes to the council. He noted that the BAC is only receiving 40% of the total revenue in the whole West Coast Region, while citing that the remaining 60% cannot be realised in the absence of community participation in paying their dues to the council. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 02 Jul 2022 00:17:20 Topic