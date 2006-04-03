Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 several staff arrested at GTSC over a gearbox.
==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-transport-service-company-staff-arraigned
==========

Jun 29, 2022, 12:43 PM | Article By: Dawda Faye

Gambia Transport Service Company staff were on the 28th June, 2022, arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court and charged with neglect of official duty, contrary to Section 113 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Yunusa Kassama, Karamo Sanneh, Siaka Janneh, Ebrima Marong, Dawda Fadera, Chendu Gaye and Gibril Joof on or about the 10th to 11th November, 2021, at the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) Depot at Kanifing Industrial Estate, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, within the jurisdiction of the court, being employees of GTSC, willfully neglected their duties which resulted to the loss of a gear box of a bus marked TATA, valued at D1,000,000, being the property of GTSC.

They all denied any wrongdoing.

They were subsequently granted bail in the sum of D150,000 each with two Gambian sureties who should deposit their identity cards and swear to an affidavit of means.

Sub-Inspector Kebbeh, the prosecuting officer, is expected to parade his witnesses on the 14th July, 2022, to shed light on the allegation.
