Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 19 Jun 2022
My sincere condolences to her family friends and all who know her,
++++++++++
==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/lightning-kills-woman-and-her-donkey-daughters-surviveby-tabora-bojang-yama-saine-believed-to-be-in-her-40s-died-after-a-bolt-of-lightning-struck-her-donkey-cart-while-she-was-riding-from-the-bus/
==========

By Tabora Bojang on JUNE 16th 2022

Yama Saine, believed to be in her 40s, died after a bolt of lightning struck her donkey cart while she was riding from the bush.
The donkey was also killed, while her two daughters, who were also riding on the cart, survived.
The incident happened in Kerr Omar Saine on Tuesday in Jokadu district, NBR.
According to village sources, the lightning struck when Yama was returning home from fetching firewood in the forest. Heavy rains and storms followed the incident.
Yama was the spouse of Modou Sillah, who contested the Kerr Jarga by-election in November 2020. She was laid to rest yesterday morning.
