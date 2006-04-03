Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 18 Jun 2022 :  00:37:23
Click on the link below.

========
https://www.imf.org/en/Countries/GMB#
=========

LOADS OF PAGES RELATING TO THE IMF AND GAMBIA. Graphs as well
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
