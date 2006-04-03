Author Topic toubab1020





11652 Posts Posted - 17 Jun 2022 : 15:34:50



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/high-court-assistant-bailiff-given-ultimatum

==========





Jun 17, 2022, 12:52 PM | Article By: Dawda Faye



Bakary Sarr, High Court Assistant Bailiff, was given an ultimatum on the 14th June, 2022, by Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the High Court at Kanifing that if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date after it has been communicated to him, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.



He is charged with fraud and obtaining money by false pretence. He was absent when the case was called on the 14th June, 2022.



When the case was called, Inspector Badjie, who was holding brief for Commissioner A. Sanneh told the court that the accused was not present in court. He posited that the case has suffered many setbacks at the instance of the accused. He stated that the accused did not advance any reason for not appearing in court. He applied for a bench warrant to be issued for the accused arrest. He further adduced that this should be extended to his sureties if he cannot be traced.



But Justice Janneh-Njie asked Inspector Badjie whether the adjourned date (14th June, 2022,) was communicated to the accused. Inspector Badjie and the clerk of the court answered in the negative.



Justice Janneh-Njie then ordered that a hearing notice should be issued to the accused, and if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date, she would issue a bench warrant for the accused to be arrested.



The case was subsequently adjourned to the 22nd June, 2022 at 11 a.m.





====================Jun 17, 2022, 12:52 PM | Article By: Dawda FayeBakary Sarr, High Court Assistant Bailiff, was given an ultimatum on the 14th June, 2022, by Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the High Court at Kanifing that if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date after it has been communicated to him, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.He is charged with fraud and obtaining money by false pretence. He was absent when the case was called on the 14th June, 2022.When the case was called, Inspector Badjie, who was holding brief for Commissioner A. Sanneh told the court that the accused was not present in court. He posited that the case has suffered many setbacks at the instance of the accused. He stated that the accused did not advance any reason for not appearing in court. He applied for a bench warrant to be issued for the accused arrest. He further adduced that this should be extended to his sureties if he cannot be traced.But Justice Janneh-Njie asked Inspector Badjie whether the adjourned date (14th June, 2022,) was communicated to the accused. Inspector Badjie and the clerk of the court answered in the negative.Justice Janneh-Njie then ordered that a hearing notice should be issued to the accused, and if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date, she would issue a bench warrant for the accused to be arrested.The case was subsequently adjourned to the 22nd June, 2022 at 11 a.m. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic