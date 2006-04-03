Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
The Union have failed to grasp the " plights of students living with physical challenges. " in the general perception of the Gambian population in relation to those who are physically disabled,this is verified by the committees use of the phrase "students of their type"
There only TWO "types" of people, male and female.

https://foroyaa.net/utgsu-develops-policy-for-physically-challenged-students
By: Aja Musu Bah-Daffeh on June 10, 2022

The University of The Gambia Students’ Union (UTGSU), recently held a consultative forum with physically challenged Students of the University of The Gambia (UTG) at the Brikama Campus Secretariat, after developing a draft disability policy that will guide its service delivery for these special needs students. The consultative forum aims at taking stock of the inputs and contribution of the differently abled on this draft document, as a policy that reflects their needs and aspiration.

During the engagement, important submissions, considerations, and recommendations were made to ensure an all-inclusive UTG.

The Council through its Education and Research Ministry will consolidate these inputs for onwards submission to Management as Position Paper for consideration in the adoption of the Policy.

Speaking at the event was the Education and Research Minister of The UTGSU, Kemo Conteh who stressed the relevance of having a Disability Policy that will address the plights of students living with physical challenges.

He further highlights that the only state-owned University most have a document that promotes all-inclusiveness in her Education System.

“The inputs of students living with disabilities are relevant and would be considered by relevant authorities for the creation of equal and stimulating learning environment for all,” Mr. Conteh assured them.

Mr. Alieu Jaiteh, Kaw Camara, and Francis Mendy all physically challenged hailed the UTGSU Research and Education Ministry for creating a platform where their voices can be heard, and be legally protected as enshrined in the University’s laws.

Fatou Chune and Dawda Kujabi both of whom are Technical Committee Members of the UTGSU Research and Education Ministry also assured the aforementioned students that they will give technical advice to the Ministry for the timely implementation of the Disability Policy.

Meanwhile, the committee commended the physically challenged persons for their invaluable participation and assured them of the Union’s unreserved commitment to improve the welfare of all, especially the students of their type.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
